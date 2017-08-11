Leonard Fournette: NFL Is 'A Lot Slower' Than He Thought, Calls It 'Really Easy'

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie running back Leonard Fournette said after the team's preseason opener against the New England Patriots on Thursday that the transition from college football to the NFL has been a breeze for him thus far.

According to NFL.com's James Palmer, the former LSU standout didn't feel at all overwhelmed in his first NFL game: "It's a lot slower than I really thought. That's how I've been since I first got into the NFL. A lot of people were like, 'It's going to be fast.' But by me playing in the SEC that kind of helped me a lot. I think to me it was really easy."

Fournette rushed for 31 yards and one touchdown on nine carries in a 31-24 win.

Jacksonville selected the 22-year-old with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, and he is expected to make an immediate impact on offense.

Fournette rushed for nearly 4,000 yards in just three seasons at LSU, including 1,953 yards and 22 touchdowns as a sophomore.

When asked if he can follow in the footsteps of Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott by leading the NFL in rushing as a rookie, Fournette responded Thursday that he believes he can.

The Jags had only the No. 22 rushing offense in the NFL last season, but they stand to improve significantly in that regard if Fournette continues to run with the power and confidence he displayed in his first preseason contest.