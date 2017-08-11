Lionel Messi €300m Transfer Discussed by Jurgen Klopp After Neymar's PSG Move

CHRISTOF STACHE/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said it's now possible a club could trigger Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi's €300 million (£272.8 million) release clause after Neymar broke the world transfer record with his move to Paris Saint-Germain.

The French titans splurged €222 million (£200 million) to bring Neymar to the Parc des Princes, and Klopp told broadcaster DAZN (h/t Goal's Jamie Smith) a club could now look to activate Messi's more expensive clause:

"It's pretty simple. Until now it was simply seen as impossible. Then there is the list, with the release-clauses for Barcelona. Leo Messi, €300 million.

"In a period of just a month that suddenly sounds possible too. That used to be an outrageous amount. They just set that amount randomly. I mean who would pay €300 million? And now it simply happened."

