Conor McGregor Reveals Versace Robe on Instagram Ahead of Floyd Mayweather Fight

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Conor McGregor will be a heavy underdog when he faces Floyd Mayweather Jr. on Aug. 26, but the UFC lightweight champion may be set to approach the ring in style.

On Thursday, McGregor tweeted a photo of a robe that was sent to him by Versace:

McGregor is preparing for his first professional boxing match, while Mayweather will look to improve his career record to 50-0.

McGregor has already made some intriguing fashion statements during the build toward the fight, including wearing a suit pinstriped with the words "f--k you" at a press event with Mayweather.

The 29-year-old Irishman has oozed with confidence since the fight was announced, but few are giving him a legitimate chance.

Although he is 21-3 in his MMA career and a two-division champion, his only boxing experience aside from his recent training is amateur in nature.

Conversely, Mayweather is arguably one of the best pound-for-pound fighters of all time with wins over the likes of Manny Pacquiao, Canelo Alvarez and Oscar De La Hoya on his resume.

Mayweather admitted to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith in a recent interview that he isn't the same fighter he once was, but even an older and slower Mayweather has the advantage entering Aug. 26.