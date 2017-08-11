    Conor McGregor Reveals Versace Robe on Instagram Ahead of Floyd Mayweather Fight

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistAugust 11, 2017

    Conor McGregor gestures during a news conference at Staples Center Tuesday, July 11, 2017, in Los Angeles. McGregor is scheduled to fight Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a boxing match in Las Vegas on Aug. 26. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
    Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

    Conor McGregor will be a heavy underdog when he faces Floyd Mayweather Jr. on Aug. 26, but the UFC lightweight champion may be set to approach the ring in style.

    On Thursday, McGregor tweeted a photo of a robe that was sent to him by Versace:

    McGregor is preparing for his first professional boxing match, while Mayweather will look to improve his career record to 50-0.

    McGregor has already made some intriguing fashion statements during the build toward the fight, including wearing a suit pinstriped with the words "f--k you" at a press event with Mayweather.

    The 29-year-old Irishman has oozed with confidence since the fight was announced, but few are giving him a legitimate chance.

    Although he is 21-3 in his MMA career and a two-division champion, his only boxing experience aside from his recent training is amateur in nature.

    Conversely, Mayweather is arguably one of the best pound-for-pound fighters of all time with wins over the likes of Manny Pacquiao, Canelo Alvarez and Oscar De La Hoya on his resume.

    Mayweather admitted to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith in a recent interview that he isn't the same fighter he once was, but even an older and slower Mayweather has the advantage entering Aug. 26.

    Related

      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Floyd Warns Conor There's Nowhere to Hide

      Press Association Reporter
      via Mail Online
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Floyd, Ellerbe Discuss Tickets, Oscar at Media Day

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Canelo V GGG Could Be Best in Middleweight History

      Joe Hewlett
      via WBN - World Boxing News
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Conor-Floyd Undercard Finalized

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report