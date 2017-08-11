Danny Rose Apologises for 'Ill-Judged' Comments About Tottenham

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur full-back Danny Rose has issued an apology to the club following "iil-judged" comments he made in a newspaper interview about signings and his future in north London.

The England international issued a statement in which he acknowledged the poor timing of his remarks, coming as they did just days before the new Premier League season, per Base Soccer Agency:

In an interview with The Sun's Dave Kidd, Rose called on Spurs—who have yet to make a signing this summer—to snap up "two or three...well-known players" before the transfer window shuts.

The 27-year-old Doncaster-born left-back also talked of his ambition to "play up north" and "get paid what I think I am worth."

Rose's comments prompted a number of reports linking him with a departure from Spurs, with Manchester United and Chelsea heavily linked, while he was fined two weeks' wages by the club, per Tom Collomosse in the Evening Standard.

However, his latest statement is an attempt to clear the air and reduces the likelihood of Rose departing Spurs before the end of August.