    Danny Rose Apologises for 'Ill-Judged' Comments About Tottenham

    Rory MarsdenFeatured ColumnistAugust 11, 2017

    SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - JANUARY 31: Danny Rose of Tottenham Hotspur arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Sunderland and Tottenham Hotspur at Stadium of Light on January 31, 2017 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
    Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

    Tottenham Hotspur full-back Danny Rose has issued an apology to the club following "iil-judged" comments he made in a newspaper interview about signings and his future in north London. 

    The England international issued a statement in which he acknowledged the poor timing of his remarks, coming as they did just days before the new Premier League season, per Base Soccer Agency:

    In an interview with The Sun's Dave Kidd, Rose called on Spurs—who have yet to make a signing this summer—to snap up "two or three...well-known players" before the transfer window shuts.

    The 27-year-old Doncaster-born left-back also talked of his ambition to "play up north" and "get paid what I think I am worth."

    Rose's comments prompted a number of reports linking him with a departure from Spurs, with Manchester United and Chelsea heavily linked, while he was fined two weeks' wages by the club, per Tom Collomosse in the Evening Standard.

    However, his latest statement is an attempt to clear the air and reduces the likelihood of Rose departing Spurs before the end of August. 

    Related

      Tottenham Hotspur logo
      Tottenham Hotspur

      Wanyama and Son Fit, Trippier Misses Newcastle

      Tottenhamhotspur
      via Tottenhamhotspur
      Tottenham Hotspur logo
      Tottenham Hotspur

      Danny Rose Apologises

      Matthew Curtis
      via SpursWeb - Tottenham Hotspur News
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Live: Jose Man Utd Press Conference

      Samuel Luckhurst
      via men
      Tottenham Hotspur logo
      Tottenham Hotspur

      Danny Rose issues apology to Tottenham Hotspur for “ill-judged” remarks

      Cartilage Free Captain
      via Cartilage Free Captain