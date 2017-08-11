PGA Championship Leaderboard 2017: Updating Results and Standings for Friday

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Although the weather cooperated through Friday morning at the 2017 PGA Championship, the Quail Hollow Club course in Charlotte, North Carolina, did not fail to challenge the game's best golfers yet again.

Many pros were over par Friday as the cut line crept to four-over, with the potential to drop even further in the afternoon.

However, some golfers managed to post positive results in the early going as they navigated quick greens and thick Bermuda rough.

Here's a look at the latest leaderboard results alongside some notable second-round performances.

Leaderboard

Kevin Kisner Stays in the Lead

One of the game's most underrated and well-rounded golfers continued his strong play on Friday. After shooting a four-under 67 on Thursday, Kisner went two under through his first 11 holes in the second round to take a two-shot lead over Thorbjorn Olesen and D.A. Points.

Kisner ranks seventh in total strokes gained on the PGA Tour and isn't in the negative numbers in any category. He's simply a great all-around pro who routinely does well in tournament play.

This year, he's made 19 of 22 cuts while winning one event (the Dean and Deluca Invitational) and finishing second in another (Zurich Classic of New Orleans).

Major success has escaped him thus far, but he's one of few golfers to figure out the Quail Hollow puzzle as things stand. He certainly has as good a shot as anyone to hoist the Wanamaker Trophy.

Rickie Fowler Stays Hot on His Heels

We can more or less repeat the same things said about Kisner for Fowler, as the 28-year-old is also one of the game's best all-around players. He's second in total strokes gained and first in strokes gained putting, which makes him a great fit on a course that is challenging every aspect of a golfer's game right now.

However, the most difficult part of Quail Hollow has been the super-quick greens. We have consistently seen players miss putts only to see them keep running five feet or so past the hole instead of stopping just short or long.

Fowler, however, is not having much trouble, as evidenced by this birdie on the 17th to move him to three-under for the tournament.

Expect Fowler to hang around the top of the leaderboard through Sunday.

D.A. Points Finds Success at Quail Hollow Again

We've heard a lot about Rickie Fowler beating Rory McIlroy in a playoff at Quail Hollow Club in 2012, but there was a third man in that playoff at the Wells Fargo Championship: D.A. Points.

Five years later, he's putting on another impressive performance, as he was at four-under through 10 holes in his second round. That was good enough for second place, just two shots back from Kisner.

The 40-year-old Points was in the midst of a rough stretch prior to the PGA Championship, as he missed four of five cuts. However, he's simply been one of the best golfers on the course this week, besting the game's top pros as they tough out Quail Hollow.

It will be interesting to see if Points has staying power throughout all four rounds. He had success here five years ago, so could we see a similar result?