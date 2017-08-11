Mitchell Trubisky Behind Mike Glennon on Depth Chart Despite Strong Debut

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky shined in the Chicago Bears' 24-17 preseason loss to the Denver Broncos on Thursday, but head coach John Fox isn't ready to move him to the No. 1 spot on the depth chart.

"Our depth chart is not going to change after one game," Fox said, per Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com. "That's a really good defense our first unit went against, probably one of the top three defenses in the league. You have to look at a lot of different things. I can understand how you guys might think [we could make a change], but we're not going to change a whole lot after one game."

Mike Glennon started the game for Chicago, but Trubisky was under center for every one of the home team's scoring drives.

The North Carolina product finished with 166 passing yards, 38 rushing yards and a touchdown and directed the Bears from a 10-0 deficit to a 17-10 lead before Denver scored two touchdowns in the last 6:01 of the game to clinch a victory.

Trubisky also marched the Bears to the Broncos' 22-yard line on the game's last drive, but his final pass fell incomplete.

"It was important for me to not just let this moment go by and to realize how far I've come stepping onto the field and soaking it in," Trubisky said, per Dickerson. "This is a special night."

As for Glennon, he threw a pick-six on the first possession of the game and was a mere 2-of-8 for 20 yards.

Fox stressed he wasn't worried about the former Tampa Bay Buccaneer's confidence, and he is apparently safe atop the depth chart for now.

Chicago hasn't been to the playoffs since the 2010 season and invested plenty in the quarterback position this past offseason after drafting Trubisky with the No. 2 overall pick and signing Glennon. While it was just the preseason—and Glennon was facing Denver's top defensive unit compared to the backups Trubisky faced—the rookie appeared to be the more capable playmaker in the small sample size.

Glennon will have another chance to prove otherwise and further cement his spot atop the depth chart on Aug. 19 when the Bears face the Arizona Cardinals.