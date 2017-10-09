    Demetrius Harris' Fantasy Outlook After Travis Kelce's Injury

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 9, 2017

    KANSAS CITY, MO - SEPTEMBER 25: Tight end Demetrius Harris #84 of the Kansas City Chiefs rushes up field, after catching a pass against the New York Jets during the first half on September 25, 2016 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images)
    Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

    Travis Kelce has been one of the Kansas City Chiefs' most consistent pass-catchers since breaking through as a regular starter in 2014. Demetrius Harris will have big shoes to fill after Kelce suffered a concussion in Sunday's 42-34 win over the Houston Texans, per Adam Teicher of ESPN.

    Harris has largely been a non-factor in Kansas City's passing game since arriving in the NFL in 2014. In 40 career games entering the 2017 season, he had 27 receptions for 217 yards and two touchdowns.

    That alone should be enough to give fantasy football owners second thoughts about immediately jumping on the waiver wire and adding Harris to their teams.

    Also consider Alex Smith was 27th in passing yards per game (222.4) and 28th in passing touchdown percentage (3.9 percent) among 40 quarterbacks who started at least 16 games between 2013—when he signed with Kansas City—and 2016, per Pro Football Reference.

    When thinking about quarterbacks who can provide a fantasy bump to their wide receivers and tight ends, Smith isn't among the first names that come to mind despite a 5-0 start to the 2017 campaign.

    Harris could still prove to be a hidden gem who previously lacked an opportunity to shine for the Chiefs.

    While Kelce's injury opens a door for the 26-year-old, fantasy owners can afford to wait for a week or two to see how Harris performs in Kelce's absence before making a decision about whether he has any sort of long-term value.

    Related

      Kansas City Chiefs logo
      Kansas City Chiefs

      Smith Continues His MVP-like Play in Chiefs' Win

      Adam Teicher
      via ESPN.com
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Watt's Future Could Be in Jeopardy After Injury

      Mike Freeman
      via Bleacher Report
      Kansas City Chiefs logo
      Kansas City Chiefs

      Chris Conley Suffers Achilles Injury

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report
      Kansas City Chiefs logo
      Kansas City Chiefs

      Travis Kelce Suffers Concussion

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report