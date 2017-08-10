    Malachi Dupre Leaves on Stretcher After Suffering Injury on Hit vs. Eagles

    Joseph ZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 10, 2017

    Green Bay Packers' Malachi Dupre warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
    Mike Roemer/Associated Press

    Green Bay Packers rookie wide receiver Malachi Dupre was stretchered off the field during Thursday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Philadelphia Inquirer's Zach Berman reported.  

    Dupre's injury came after a big hit by Eagles safety Tre Sullivan.

    The Philadelphia Daily News' Les Bowen shared a photo of Eagles players taking a knee as the Packers' medical staff was tending to Dupre:

    The Packers selected Dupre with the 247th overall pick in the 2017 draft. He played three years for the LSU Tigers, catching 98 passes for 1,609 yards and 14 touchdowns.

    North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Brandon Harris, who was a teammate of Dupre at LSU, reacted to his injury:

    According to the Green Bay Press-Gazette's Ryan Wood, Dupre was able to move both arms and gave a thumbs up to fans as he was being carried off the field.

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Wentz Throws for TD, Eagles Lose to Pack in Opener

      Alec Nathan
      via Bleacher Report
      Green Bay Packers logo
      Green Bay Packers

      Randall (Concussion) Leaves Game vs. Eagles

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Dez Expects Zeke to Be Playing Week 1

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Barkley Says Owners Are Blackballing Kap

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report