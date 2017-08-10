Malachi Dupre Leaves on Stretcher After Suffering Injury on Hit vs. Eagles

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers rookie wide receiver Malachi Dupre was stretchered off the field during Thursday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Philadelphia Inquirer's Zach Berman reported.

Dupre's injury came after a big hit by Eagles safety Tre Sullivan.

The Philadelphia Daily News' Les Bowen shared a photo of Eagles players taking a knee as the Packers' medical staff was tending to Dupre:

The Packers selected Dupre with the 247th overall pick in the 2017 draft. He played three years for the LSU Tigers, catching 98 passes for 1,609 yards and 14 touchdowns.

North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Brandon Harris, who was a teammate of Dupre at LSU, reacted to his injury:

According to the Green Bay Press-Gazette's Ryan Wood, Dupre was able to move both arms and gave a thumbs up to fans as he was being carried off the field.