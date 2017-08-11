WWE SummerSlam 2017: Predicting Most Likely Swerves at Marquee PPV

0 of 5

credit: wwe.com

WWE SummerSlam is coming up on Sunday, August 20, and fans are bracing for impact. Why wouldn't they? SummerSlam is one of the company's biggest nights of the year, and WWE is surely planning something major that fans won't soon forget.

All of the top stars from both brands will be out in full force, so that's a great start.

Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Roman Reigns, AJ Styles and Samoa Joe are just some of the top names that will be on hand representing both Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live. The stars are booked, the storylines are flowing and now the WWE faithful are anticipating the swerves.

But isn't that always the case?

Predictability is the death knell for any pro wrestling promotion, and that's especially true of WWE. Though many fans love to feel smart about the product and thus are capable of predicting what's going to happen, there's nothing quite like the element of surprise.

When WWE hits the audience with something from out of nowhere, shockwaves are immediately felt throughout the building, and eventually, throughout the business. It could be a character change; a heel or babyface turn would do.

A Superstar could be returning to the fold after not being in the picture, or a title could unexpectedly change hands. Maybe none of that will happen at SummerSlam; or maybe all of it will. Smart fans would certainly love to be wrong if it meant being pleasantly surprised.

Of course, some swerves are actually very predictable, which could be the case on August 20. But even those moments could be met with not only surprise, but wholehearted acceptance.