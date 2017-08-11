PGA Championship 2017: Predictions, Live Stream and TV Coverage Hub for Friday

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Only 24 of 156 golfers (15.4 percent of the field) finished under par after the first round at the 2017 PGA Championship, which is being played at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Lightning-fast putting surfaces proved problematic in addition to tough bunkers and thick rough.

The PGA Championship is playing more like a typical U.S. Open, but that is making for some exciting golf as the players look to navigate their way through a tough course.

Here's a look at the latest leaderboard, alongside live-stream and television coverage information. Then, you'll find three predictions for Friday's second round.

Leaderboard

TV and Live Stream

TNT is carrying the PGA Championship from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET on Friday.

If you can't wait until 1 p.m. ET, then you can live-stream the action on PGA.com beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET. Even after television coverage starts, live streaming is available until the second round ends.

Fans can watch two groups in the morning: Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler and Jon Rahm get things going at 8:25 a.m., and Matt Kuchar, Justin Rose and Chris Kirk tee off at 8:35 a.m. ET.

The former group should provide plenty of intrigue, as each golfer is still in contention after the first day and could conceivably win it all.



Predictions

1. Tougher Conditions (and Even Higher Scores) on Friday

The Friday forecast looks a little gloomy, with mostly cloudy skies, rain and potential storms, per the National Weather Service.

Given that the course played tough on a picture-perfect Thursday, expect even more scores over par as the cut line, which is currently three-over, drops to five- or six-over.

Luckily, the wind shouldn't be an issue, as six mph winds are projected. However, rain isn't going to help anyone, especially when golfers already found trouble hitting out of the thick rough.

2. The Best in the World Rise to the Top...

Forty-three golfers are sitting between one-over and the tournament-leading score of four-under right now. If golfers continue to be neck-and-neck throughout the major, then it should make for a thrilling finish.

Most notably, 11 of the top 15 golfers in the Official World Golf Rankings are sitting in that range, including the top four (Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Hideki Matsuyama and Rory McIlroy).

Although Brooks Koepka (three-under) is the only one of those golfers within one shot of the lead, expect many in this group to make a big charge on Friday, setting up an incredible weekend.

3. ...and Fowler Leads After Day 2

If Rickie Fowler made par instead of triple bogey on the par-four fifth hole, then he'd be in the lead at five-under. Alas, his tee shot found the bunker, and then his second shot hit the outside lip of the sand trap and bounced back into the sand. A couple of unfortunate breaks during the rest of the hole led to a seven.

Still, that shouldn't overshadow an otherwise tremendous round. Fowler seemed to have no problem with the fast greens, as he read them well and knocked in clutch putts. He accrued six birdies and looked like he was ready to dominate the entire tournament.

Fortunately for Fowler, no one has run away with this major, as Kevin Kisner and Thorbjorn Olesen are tied for the lead at four-under.

Look for Fowler to have a great round and take the lead heading into the weekend.