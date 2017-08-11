NFL Culture Preview—Kap, Deshaun Watson, Fantasy Busts, More: The B/R Mag Show

Who's gonna put the fun back in the No Fun League? We got officially sanctioned TD dances now, plus ATL seeking revenge, some increasingly fun-to-watch rookies and, obviously, OBJ.

But Kap still doesn't have a job. So, dear listeners, we need to talk about Smokin' Jay Cutler, who has himself a new, $10 million contract...but most definitely did not win the week.

Who came out on top of The Sports-Culture Power Rankings? Pretty tough to beat Thor on Game of Thrones, but guess you'll just have to subscribe to The B/R Mag Show on iTunes to find out, as hosts Dave Schilling and Natalie Weiner welcome back the NFL—and go back to Cali with LeBron.

We've got three special guests on this week's episode:

DeShaun Watson, fresh off his stunning preseason debut for the Houston Texans on Wednesday night, plays The Three-Minute Drill. Warning: His opinions on Friday Night Lights may shock you.

Domonique Foxworth—former Atlanta Falcon/NFLPA exec and current host of both our friendly rival's audio program and the new Secret to Victory podcast—on why Le'Veon Bell should be the No. 1 pick in your fantasy football draft...and why you should avoid selecting old dudes with big names. Also: why he thinks Kap might never play again.

And Sam Morril, a comedian who is also a sports fan and the host of People Talking Sports* (*and Other Stuff) on MSG Network, takes us on a journey across the NYC sports landscape, from Odell (exciting!) to Jeter (smooth/boring) and back again.

Will Melo still be that guy's colleague by the time you listen to this podcast? Will football really be fun again? Click here to subscribe to The B/R Mag Show on iTunes. (Or here for iHeartRADIO, or here for TuneIn.)

Or you can just listen to Episode 10 of The B/R Mag Show rightcha: