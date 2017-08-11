NFL Preseason Week 1 Roundup: Trubisky Shines as Future of Bears' QB Position

1 of 7

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

The Chicago Bears have spent so much time this offseason confirming and reconfirming that high-priced free-agent pickup Mike Glennon is their starting quarterback that it can only mean one thing: Glennon eventually will not be the starting quarterback.

That's often the case when you continually have to answer questions along those lines, because it suggests something is askew. And those questions will only increase in quantity and volume in the coming days after rookie No. 2 overall pick Mitchell Trubisky mopped the floor with Glennon in the first round of their unofficial quarterback competition Thursday night against the Denver Broncos.

After Glennon completed just two of eight passes for 20 yards and threw a pick-six in four scoreless series, Trubisky took over after a short appearance from Mark Sanchez and completed all but seven of 25 passes for 166 yards and a touchdown in a turnover- and sack-free performance.

Yes, it was just one stretch of one preseason game, but he moved around well in the pocket, showed off his arm strength and made a few veteran-level completions while making no major mistakes. That's what you want to see from a rookie in his first live action. And combined with Glennon's abysmal outing, it's enough to cause you to wonder if the Bears wasted a lot of money on the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback in March.

If these trends continue, it's only a matter of time before Trubisky takes over.