Malcolm Jenkins to Raise Fist During National Anthem This Season

Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins said he will continue to demonstrate during the national anthem before games this season.

Jenkins released a statement about his decision to ESPN.com's Tim McManus:

"Last season, I raised my fist as a sign of solidarity to support people, especially people of color, who were and are still unjustly losing their lives at the hands of officers with little to no consequence. After spending time with police officers on ride-alongs, meeting with politicians on the state and federal level and grass roots organizations fighting for human rights, it's clear that our criminal justice system is still crippling communities of color through mass incarceration."

NJ Advance Media's Eliot Shorr-Parks tweeted Jenkins held his fist up during the national anthem prior to Thursday's preseason game against the Green Bay Packers.

Jenkins was among the NFL players who followed in the footsteps of Colin Kaepernick. Kaepernick remained seated before choosing to take a knee during the national anthem prior to games last year.

Kaepernick remains unsigned, with many arguing NFL owners are effectively blackballing the free-agent quarterback because of his national anthem protest and outspoken opinions on social issues.

Jenkins called teams that had declined to sign Kaepernick "cowards" and that certain owners in the league are "making an example out of [Kaepernick] to discourage anybody else from doing what he did," according to the News Journal's Martin Frank.

On Tuesday, Jenkins had said he was unsure if he would continue raising his fist while "The Star-Spangled Banner" played, per CSNPhilly.com's Dave Zangaro. He told reporters he thought the demonstration succeeded in drawing more attention to social issues but may not have changed anything.

Jenkins also expressed concern that by continuing the protests, he and other NFL players would shift attention onto themselves rather than the causes they're supporting.