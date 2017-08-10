Donavin Newsom Released from Hospital After Suffering Head, Neck Injury

Uncredited/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers Vice President of Communications Bob Lange announced linebacker Donavin Newsom was released from the hospital Thursday.

According to NFL.com, Newsom was taken off the practice field by paramedics Tuesday following a collision with one of his teammates. The NFL.com story noted the 49ers released a statement saying Newsom suffered a concussion but avoided cervical spine fractures.

"It always puts things in perspective when you see that happen," 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said, per NFL.com. "You know, it's scary down there any time you've got a guy on the ground that long. We've still got a lot of information we need to find out."

Mike Garafolo of NFL.com noted other players "left the field in silence" after the incident.

Newsom signed with San Francisco as an undrafted free agent and is competing to make the team as part of its linebacking corps. He played collegiately for the Missouri Tigers and finished his final season with the team with 73 total tackles and three sacks.