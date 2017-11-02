Marquise Goodwin, Trent Taylor Fantasy Outlook After Pierre Garcon Put on IR

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch announced Thursday Pierre Garcon will go on injured reserve, according to the San Francisco Chronicle's Ann Killion. Garcon's injury leaves fantasy owners wondering if either Marquise Goodwin or Trent Taylor would become fantasy relevant in his absence.

Don't get your hopes up, folks.

Combined, these two players total have totaled 42 receptions for 531 yards and a touchdown. If Taylor and Goodwin were one player, they'd be a solid WR2.

But they aren't one player, are they?

No, sadly, they are two separate players on a pretty poor offense catching passes from the newly acquired Jimmy Garoppolo. While Garoppolo could be considered an improvement over Brian Hoyer, he's still largely unproven as a starting quarterback.

In addition, neither Taylor nor Goodwin has given much indication that bigger things are in store for them this season.

Can you add either player in the hope that their production might take a leap forward? Sure. And Goodwin could potentially worm his way into flex consideration during the bye weeks. But generally speaking, there's little to suggest that either Taylor or Goodwin are viable starters in any format.

Are they worth monitoring and potentially rostering if you can afford the space? Absolutely. But for now, the Niners' passing attack remains one worth avoiding.