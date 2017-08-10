Mets No. 2 Prospect Dominic Smith to Be Called Up to MLB

John Raoux/Associated Press

The New York Mets will reportedly provide fans with a glimpse of their future Friday.

On Thursday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reported the Mets will promote first baseman Dominic Smith to the major league level. He will join the club for Friday's contest against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Smith is the franchise's second-best prospect in MLB.com's rankings.

"Smith continues to have a very advanced approach at the plate with outstanding bat-to-ball skills, leading to the consistent batting average, good walk and low strikeout rates," MLB.com wrote in its scouting report. "Smith continues to show outstanding defensive ability at first, with very good footwork and excellent hands."

Wilmer Flores has played 141 innings at first base for the Mets this season and is responsible for minus-one defensive run saved, per FanGraphs, so New York will welcome Smith's impressive defensive ability.

According to MiLB.com, Smith is slashing .330/.386/.519 with 16 home runs and 76 RBI in the minors this year. His impressive numbers are a testament to his ability to hit for average and power as a potential force in the middle of New York's lineup in the immediate future.

The Mets sit in fourth place and are well out of the National League East race. Calling up Smith now is largely a nothing-to-lose situation. The move gives him the opportunity to pick up critical early reps at the highest level while not having to worry about performing in pressure-packed games with playoff implications right away.