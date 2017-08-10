Carmelo Anthony Trade Talks Reportedly Restarted by Knicks, Rockets

Russ Isabella-USA TODAY Sports

The Carmelo Anthony trade discussions could be picking up again, as the New York Knicks and Houston Rockets are reportedly in talks about a deal involving the 10-time All-Star.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Knicks and Rockets have "re-engaged on trade talks" involving Anthony, and the Rockets are "canvassing third-team trade partners" to help facilitate a deal.



Wojnarowski added that Anthony is "steadfast" that he will only agree to waive his no-trade clause for a deal to the Rockets.

As trade rumblings involving Anthony started to pick up in July, the Cleveland Cavaliers were also mentioned as a possible destination. However, Marc Berman of the New York Post reported on July 31 the circus involving Kyrie Irving's trade request meant Anthony wouldn't accept a deal to Cleveland.

Wojnarowski noted the Rockets and Knicks have not been able to iron out details on a trade, in part, because new Knicks general manager Scott Perry is being "far more particular" about the deal he wants for Anthony than former team president Phil Jackson was.

There also remains a "real scenario" in which Anthony opens next season with the Knicks and a deal comes together during the regular season, according to Wojnarowski.

The Rockets already have two stars on their roster after acquiring Chris Paul from the Los Angeles Clippers to pair with James Harden. Anthony, who averaged 22.4 points per game last season, would be a formidable third scorer in the lineup if a deal can be worked out.