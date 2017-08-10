Tiger Woods Denies 'False' Report He's Dating Kristin Smith

Kamran Jebreili/Associated Press

Tiger Woods took to Twitter on Thursday to deny he's dating Kristin Smith, with whom he had had a previous relationship.

The Daily Mail's Martin Gould reported Woods and Smith had been photographed together July 31 in the Bahamas.

Last Friday, Woods shared a photo on Twitter in which he's on a boat diving for lobster at the Albany luxury resort in the Bahamas:

Albany will host Woods' Hero World Challenge, which begins Nov 27.

On Wednesday, the 14-time major golf champion pleaded not guilty and entered a diversion program stemming from his arrest for driving under the influence in May, according to the Associated Press (via the Los Angeles Times).

Woods had a hearing Wednesday in Palm Beach County, Florida, which he didn't attend. His lawyer served as his representation.

As part of the diversion program, Woods will have to pay a $250 fine, attend DUI school, complete 50 hours of community service and "attend a workshop where victims of impaired drivers detail how their lives were damaged and meet other conditions."