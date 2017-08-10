    Tiger Woods Denies 'False' Report He's Dating Kristin Smith

    Joseph Zucker
August 10, 2017

    FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2017 file photo, Tiger Woods reacts on hole 10th during the 1st round of the Dubai Desert Classic golf tournament in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Woods told officers during his DUI arrest last month that he had taken Xanax, as well as other prescription medications. Woods' claim was revealed in an unredacted version of the Jupiter Police Department's investigation report, obtained Friday, June 9, 2017 by The Golf Channel (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)
    Kamran Jebreili/Associated Press

    Tiger Woods took to Twitter on Thursday to deny he's dating Kristin Smith, with whom he had had a previous relationship.

    The Daily Mail's Martin Gould reported Woods and Smith had been photographed together July 31 in the Bahamas.

    Last Friday, Woods shared a photo on Twitter in which he's on a boat diving for lobster at the Albany luxury resort in the Bahamas:

    Albany will host Woods' Hero World Challenge, which begins Nov 27.

    On Wednesday, the 14-time major golf champion pleaded not guilty and entered a diversion program stemming from his arrest for driving under the influence in May, according to the Associated Press (via the Los Angeles Times).

    Woods had a hearing Wednesday in Palm Beach County, Florida, which he didn't attend. His lawyer served as his representation.

    As part of the diversion program, Woods will have to pay a $250 fine, attend DUI school, complete 50 hours of community service and "attend a workshop where victims of impaired drivers detail how their lives were damaged and meet other conditions."

