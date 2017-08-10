Tiger Woods Denies 'False' Report He's Dating Kristin Smith

Tiger Woods Denies 'False' Report He's Dating Kristin SmithAugust 10, 2017
Tiger Woods took to Twitter on Thursday to deny he's dating Kristin Smith, with whom he had had a previous relationship.
Tiger Woods @TigerWoods
Contrary to the false Daily Mail article, Kristin Smith and I are no longer dating and haven’t since last year.2017-8-10 19:14:49
The Daily Mail's Martin Gould reported Woods and Smith had been photographed together July 31 in the Bahamas.
Last Friday, Woods shared a photo on Twitter in which he's on a boat diving for lobster at the Albany luxury resort in the Bahamas:
Tiger Woods @TigerWoods
Nothing like free diving with the kids for lobster at Albany. https://t.co/QgdvrMYnPX2017-8-4 12:15:55
Albany will host Woods' Hero World Challenge, which begins Nov 27.
On Wednesday, the 14-time major golf champion pleaded not guilty and entered a diversion program stemming from his arrest for driving under the influence in May, according to the Associated Press (via the Los Angeles Times).
Woods had a hearing Wednesday in Palm Beach County, Florida, which he didn't attend. His lawyer served as his representation.
As part of the diversion program, Woods will have to pay a $250 fine, attend DUI school, complete 50 hours of community service and "attend a workshop where victims of impaired drivers detail how their lives were damaged and meet other conditions."