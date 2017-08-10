    IAAF World Athletics Championships 2017 Results and Medal Table After Thursday

    Turkey's Ramil Guliyev, center, shouts when crossing the line to win the gold medal in the men's 400-meter final during the World Athletics Championships in London Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017. Left is Trinidad and Tobago's Jereem Richards, right is South Africa's Wayde van Niekerk. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
    Ramil Guliyev was victorious in the men's 200-metre final at the 2017 IAAF World Athletics Championships in London, recording a time of 20.09 on Thursday.

    The Turkish sprinter pipped Wayde van Niekerk on the line, as the South African claimed silver.

    Kori Carter was crowned champion in the women's 400 metres hurdles, timing her race perfectly as she defeated Olympic champion Dalilah Muhammad into second.

    Christian Taylor retained his world title in the men's triple jump, posting 17.68 metres.

    Guliyev was ecstatic as he crossed the line, as the top three runners almost finished in a dead heat.

    The field remained tight until the final moments, but the Turk dipped ahead of Van Niekerk to claim success. Jereem Richards of Trinidad and Tobago took the bronze in a tight ending.

    Muhammad burst out of the blocks in the 400-metre hurdles, and the American was scintillating until the final 100 metres as Carter powered home.

    The new champion saved her best until last, with Muhammad running out of steam after a fast race.

    Ristananna Tracey grabbed the bronze as she clocked a new personal best.

    Taylor won the third world championship gold of his career, clear of the field with a jump to spare.

    Will Claye jumped 17.63 on his third effort, but he couldn't usurp the double Olympic champion.

