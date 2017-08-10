HBO Developing LeBron James-Produced Comedy About Sneaker Store

Ben Margot/Associated Press

HBO and SpringHill Entertainment, the company run by LeBron James and business partner Maverick Carter, reached a development deal on a comedy series about a sneaker store.

Nellie Andreeva of Deadline reported the news, which comes as part of SpringHill's developmental deal with Warner Bros.

SpringHill and Warner Bros. inked a partnership in 2015, which will include a long-discussed sequel to Space Jam.

"LeBron James has one of the most powerful, well-known brands in the world and we are excited to be in business with him and his partner, Maverick Carter, and SpringHill Entertainment," Kevin Tsujihara, Chairman and CEO, Warner Bros, said in a 2015 statement.

"The combination of LeBron's global media presence and Warner Bros.' unmatched production and distribution expertise is a big win for fans everywhere. We're excited to welcome LeBron and Maverick to the Warner Bros. family and look forward to partnering on incredible projects that will connect with consumers across a variety of platforms."

The HBO show "centers on two best friends and their wild employees at an up-and-coming sneaker shop outside L.A., where they take on the insane and obsessive world of sneaker culture."



It will be written by Shawn Wines and Lemon Andersen, with Wines serving as a co-executive producer with James and Carter.

There is no word on when the show may air. This developmental deal likely means the show will at least get a pilot, but there is no guarantee it will be made into a series.