Mayweather vs. McGregor Purse: Projected Prize-Money Payouts Before Fight

After plenty of buildup, Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor will finally battle in the ring Saturday night. Of course, their prize money has nothing to do with the result of the upcoming bout.

The two fighters agreed to financial terms when the matchup was booked, and neither side is able to discuss the final agreement, according to Keith Idec of Boxing Scene. What we know is both men came away with plenty of money.

"Nobody is bummed out about this deal," UFC President Dana White said, per Kevin Iole of Yahoo Sports.

There are only projections about the official purse, although it is likely more than White's initial projection of $100 million for Mayweather and $75 million for McGregor, which he explained on The Herd with Colin Cowherd in April.

Considering Mayweather took home about $250 million from his bout against Manny Pacquiao, per Kurt Badenhausen of Forbes, White's estimations seem very conservative. ESPN's Darren Rovell estimated the total sales for the upcoming bout would be comparable, although slightly less, than the 2015 superfight.

Lance Pugmire of the Los Angeles Times projects the total revenue to approach $662 million for the bout, which would be a new world record.

Mayweather hinted at his money at the start of August when he talked about being the highest-paid athlete in the world.

"I can do it in 36 minutes. $300 [million] or better. In 36 minutes," the 40-year-old boxer said, per TMZ.

As for McGregor, he hinted his payout after a press conference in July. "I'm about to quadruple my net worth," he said, via ESPN.

With Forbes estimating his current worth at $34 million, it would take just over $100 million in new money to quadruple that figure.

Based on all the money coming in on tickets, pay-per-view buys and sponsorships, it certainly seems possible for Mayweather to bring home a purse of $300 million with McGregor earning north of $100 million.