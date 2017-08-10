Fellow Heavyweight Struve Says 'Cheater' Brock Lesnar Doesn't Belong in the UFC

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

Whether they come out and say it or not, most UFC fighters are delighted about the rumored return of Brock Lesnar. The WWE universal champion (and former UFC heavyweight champ) is big business, and most want a cut of the proceeds.

One of the few against that seems to be Stefan Struve. The veteran heavyweight spoke with Submission Radio on Thursday and tore into the Beast Incarnate, questioning whether he even belonged in the UFC in 2017.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

"I think cheaters should not be in the UFC," he said (h/t MMA Mania for the transcription). "And I think the UFC made a big mistake last time by bringing Lesnar in and giving him a four-month exemption before his fight so that USADA wouldn't test him for four months, which is a normal thing to do if you bring back a fighter."

The UFC's anti-doping arrangement with USADA states that fighters returning from retirement require four months of drug screening before stepping into the Octagon. Eyebrows were raised last year, however, when the UFC gave Lesnar a special exemption that ensured he could compete in a blockbuster fight at UFC 200 just months after using that exact clause to threaten an at-the-time rebellious Conor McGregor.

That frustration turned out to be justified when news broke that Lesnar had failed two drug tests surrounding his homecoming.

While that series of events remains a source of controversy to this day, rumors about a Lesnar return have been swirling over the last month. While it's not yet clear if that will happen, the idea of a bout between Lesnar, who was UFC heavyweight champ from November 2008 to October 2010, and UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has captured the imaginations of fans and pundits alike. Struve, however, doesn't see that as much of a contest.

"I think Jones beats him anyway. Simple as that. Jones is too good of an athlete," he said. "I don't think Lesnar gets a hold of him to take him down. Jones moves too well."

If Lesnar does commit to a UFC return, fans will likely have to wait until early 2018 to see it. Anyone wanting to see him in the meantime, however, can watch him in a Fatal 4-Way match with Samoa Joe, Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman at SummerSlam on August 20.