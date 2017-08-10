PGA Championship 2017: Thorbjorn Olesen, Kevin Kisner Hold Share of Lead

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Thorbjorn Olesen and Kevin Kisner have earned a share of the lead at the 2017 PGA Championship, beginning Round 1 with a four-under score of 67.

There weren't many low tallies from Quail Hollow Country Club on Thursday, with the greens especially causing problems. However, Olesen and Kisner came through with a pair of strong performances to put themselves in great shape for the final major of the year.

With five players just one stroke off the lead, though, there will likely be a lot of shifting in the coming days.

Here are the latest results from Charlotte, North Carolina:

Olesen was the best of the early part of the day, closing his round with three birdies in his last five holes to give him the clubhouse lead. This long putt on No. 18 showed how he excelled on the greens, via PGA of America:

Near the end of the late session, Kisner matched him with a birdie on his last hole:

For both of these players, it was the first time they had a share of a lead at a major. Still, there is a long list of nearby competitors on the leaderboard, including some big names.

One of the most intriguing groups in the first round featured Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler and Jon Rahm, each of whom turned heads at times with their play.

Here is a look at the trio at its best:

Unfortunately, consistency was an issue for some of the young stars.

Rahm was close to a share of the lead but had two bogeys in his final three holes to end at one-under. McIlroy was in great shape early, although he followed a bogey on 13 with a double-bogey on 14 to fall down the board. The four-time major champion ended up at plus-one.

Fowler had the worst hole of the group with a triple-bogey on the fifth. Still, his six birdies allowed him to finish two strokes under par and two shots off the lead.

Chris Stroud had a quieter run than the featured group, but he was the only one in the tournament with a bogey-free round, as he earned a 68.

Jason Day is among the big names who remain in contention after his score of 70 put him at minus-one for the round. His score was as high as three-over after starting on the back nine, but two birdies and an eagle in his last five holes put him in good shape.

He is tied with Dustin Johnson, who had a relatively uneventful round and is in 15th place.

Jordan Spieth—who is looking to complete his career Grand Slam with a win—had more of an up-and-down first day with four bogeys and three birdies to finish with a 72.

This nearly made putt was one of the more interesting shots of the day, although he couldn't find enough consistency to end up on the leaderboard:

Although he is still in contention in a tie for 33rd place, finishing above par hasn't always led to success in the past for him, per ESPN Stats and Info:

With so many players jumbled around close to par, though, the American should remain confident.

Joost Luiten didn't have the best showing overall, but his one shot on No. 4 might have been the best of the day:

Even if he doesn't see the weekend, this is a memory he will always treasure.

The action will continue Friday with each top player trying to jockey for position while several big names try to make the cut. Phil Mickelson (+8), Bubba Watson (+6) and defending champion Jimmy Walker (+10) could all be in trouble heading into Round 2.