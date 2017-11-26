Peyton Barber, Jacquizz Rodgers Updated Fantasy Outlook After Doug Martin Injury

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

With Doug Martin suffering a concussion on Sunday, forcing him out for the remainder of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, the team has a potential vacancy at running back. But who will step into the starting role?

The answer to that question is likely Jacquizz Rodgers, but the fantasy stock of Peyton Barber could take a positive leap forward as well.

With Martin out of action for the first three games of the season, Rodgers was the clear starter. He accumulated 165 rushing yards and a touchdown in the first three games of the season, while Barber went for just 49 rushing yards.

Rodgers is, at best, a flex consideration if Martin is out. While Barber is worth a speculative add—and he'll be a popular pick given his two touchdowns on Sunday—it's unlikely he'll offer much production in the amount of time Martin is sidelined. His main upside will come near the goal line, with Rodgers likely to see the steadier dose of touches.

It's not enough upside to make either player overly fantasy relevant, however.

You don't need to drop anything to add either player, in other words, but if you are needy at running back, Rodgers will at least provide some production. Barber is nothing more than a desperation play at this point. He's completely touchdown reliant, making him a tough sell.