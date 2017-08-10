NFL Has 'No Update' on Status of Ezekiel Elliott Investigation

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy said the league has "no update" on the investigation into domestic violence allegations against Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.

McCarthy made the statement in an email to Drew Davison of the Star-Telegram.

Elliott, the reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, met with a four-person independent panel and commissioner Roger Goodell in June. The panel was expected to give its recommendation to Goodell, who would then make a decision on potential punishments.

The Cowboys have grown increasingly frustrated that the investigation, which began last July, has not yet been completed.

"These things are tough for everybody. It’s tough for the league. It’s tough for the team. It’s tough for the player," Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones told reporters this week. "I think, at some point, you should be able to get the information in some sort of time frame that it doesn’t carry on like this particular investigation has.

"So I would hope as a league, just like we do everything else, that we look for ways to get more efficient and to do things in a better way. I’m not being critical."

Elliott has denied all allegations of domestic violence stemming from an ex-girlfriend, who said the former Ohio State star hit her on multiple occasions. No charges were filed in the case, and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said there is "no evidence" Elliott ever hit the woman.

It's expected that Goodell will render a decision in the case before Week 1, likely with enough time for Elliott to exhaust his appeals process before missing any games.