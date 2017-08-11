All-Overpaid NBA Free-Agency Team

1 of 5

Age: 25

2016-17 Per-Game Stats: 14.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.7 steals, 0.2 blocks, 45.5 percent shooting

Contract Value: Four years, $71 million

Yo, can we talk about the New York Knicks' impressively bad spin job on the Tim Hardaway Jr. contract for a second?

"We felt like there are not that many opportunities in free agency that you have the opportunity to go after a 25-year-old,” team president Steve Mills said, per the New York Daily News' Daniel Popper. “Most times guys become free, as far as an age standpoint, later in their career. And we made the decision that if you want to pry a restricted free agent away from the incumbent team, you have to be aggressive."

Ah, yes. The ol' 25-and-under crutch. Totally valid. Except, typically, these approaches don't apply to players who will be 26 before next season ends. Maxing out Otto Porter, who turned 24 in June, fits this bill. Hardaway does not.

It gets better. Or rather, worse.

“So we made a decision to be aggressive," Mills continued, per Popper. "As we look at the numbers, we believe Tim is a starting 2-guard in this league, our trajectory for him is to be a starting 2-guard. [He has] the capability of being a starting 2-guard for the rest of his career. And those guys average 16, 16.5 million dollars in the NBA today."

Spoken like someone trapped in the summer of 2016.

Give Hardaway this deal last year, and few people choke on exasperation. Lucrative paydays were the standard. But almost everyone misread the salary-cap situation (myself included), and the market began to correct itself in 2017 long before Hardaway put pen to paper.

New York is now footing the bill for one of the 26 highest-paid guards. Hardaway's performance has yet to sniff that kind of value.

He placed 46th among all guards in box plus-minus last season. He was 31st in win shares per 48 minutes. His defensive stands improved—particularly in isolation, per NBA Math—but he spent a good deal of his court time matching up with second-stringers. That improvement won't translate to an everyday starting gig.

Everyone on this list is a quality player. Hardaway is no different. He's a more efficient scorer and facilitator than his first go-round in New York. But this contract was, and still is, and will probably remain, one of this summer's most egregious overpays.