Kyrie Irving Reportedly Went Consecutive Days Without Talking to Cavs Teammates

The divide between Kyrie Irving and the Cleveland Cavaliers extends to his fellow teammates after he reportedly went multiple days during the playoffs without speaking to them.

During an appearance on The BBall Breakdown Podcast (via Dan Feldman of NBC Sports), ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported former Cavs forward James Jones said he saw Irving "go consecutive days without speaking to a teammate at practice" between the first and second rounds of the NBA playoffs.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported in July that Irving met with Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert to request a trade because he wants to be "more of a focal point" and doesn't want to keep playing with LeBron James.

Windhorst also noted at the time Irving signed a five-year extension with the Cavs in 2014, he expected to be the "franchise player." James returned to Cleveland as a free agent shortly after Irving agreed to that deal.

There hasn't been any movement on a deal involving Irving since his trade request became public. Darren Wolfson of 1500 ESPN in Minneapolis (via Feldman) reported Aug. 4 the Phoenix Suns would be willing to include Eric Bledsoe, Dragan Bender and a 2018 first-round pick in a trade for Irving.

Irving was instrumental in helping the Cavaliers win the 2016 NBA championship. He hit the go-ahead three-pointer with less than one minute remaining in the fourth quarter of Game 7 against the Golden State Warriors.

The 25-year-old Irving set career highs last season with 25.2 points per game and a 47.3 field goal percentage.