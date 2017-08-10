Mayweather vs. McGregor Undercard: 2 Title Fights Among Bouts Announced

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

The undercard for the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor fight has been announced. Jonathan Snowden of Bleacher Report shared the bouts:

The festivities begin Saturday, Aug. 26 on Showtime PPV at 9 p.m. ET.

"What a night this will be for fight fans," said Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe in a press release. "Not only will they witness a first of its kind main event, but they will also see two incredible world title fights, as Mayweather Promotions' very own current and former world champions go head-to-head in separate bouts."

The undercard bout to see showcases 22-year-old Gervonta Davis (18-0) as he defends his IBF junior lightweight world championship for the second time against undefeated Francisco Fonseca (19-0-1). Davis is the youngest defending champion in the U.S. and has won an impressive nine straight matchups by knockout.

The other intriguing fight on this card features Badou Jack (21-1-2), who moves up in weight to face WBA light heavyweight champion Nathan Cleverly (30-3).

"This is a fight I have wanted ever since Badou Jack moved to light heavyweight, and I'm delighted to fight in Vegas on an event like this," Cleverly said.

"To be a part of this event and fighting on this card is historic," Jack added. "Nothing beats it. I'm excited to get back in the ring. I'm getting ready to take that belt and win a title in my second weight class."