Ryan Atkin Becomes England's 1st Openly Gay Professional Football Official

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Ryan Atkin has become the first openly gay professional match official in English football after publicly coming out during an interview with Sky Sports (h/t Paul Wilson of the Guardian).

Atkin said during the interview he feels his sexuality is a relevant matter socially: "Being gay doesn’t matter in the context of refereeing a football match. But if I am speaking about equality and diversity then I am going to mention that I am gay because it is relevant. It is important to be who you want to be, and to be accepted for who you are."

Emphasising the importance of equality has earned Atkin praise from Neale Barry, the FA head of senior referee development: "Ryan’s declaration marks an important moment in the game and reinforces the fact that refereeing really is open to everyone."

Atkin's decision will put the issue of homophobia in sports in further focus. The 32-year-old, who has worked as a fourth official in the English Football League, said he has not experienced such abuse, but knows the problem still exists: "I myself have never been a victim of homophobic abuse but I am aware others have been.”

Significantly, Atkin did say he has generally experienced an open-minded environment football should be proud of. Such a prevailing attitude is what campaigns such as Stonewall Rainbow Laces are striving to achieve.

The promotion of rhetoric and gestures dedicated to tolerance is a challenge within the macho culture of sports. Despite Atkin's own experience, studies from 2015 suggested football has a "hostile culture towards LGB participants," according to David Conn of the Guardian.

Atkin's move to emphasise equality and diversity alongside his role in a sporting culture can be seen as one step toward changing such attitudes.