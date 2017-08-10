AJ McCarron Trade Rumors: Bengals Rejected 2nd-Round Pick for QB

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Albert Breer of The MMQB reported Thursday that the Cincinnati Bengals turned down a second-round pick in exchange for backup quarterback AJ McCarron this offseason.

Breer added that the team reasoned it would have had to spend a draft pick on a quarterback to replace McCarron anyway, and by allowing him to sign elsewhere next offseason, it stands to land a compensatory draft pick.

Based on that information, Breer believes it would take a massive offer to pry McCarron away from the Bengals.

Sandy Clough of 104.3 The Fan in Denver reported this week that the Broncos were "aggressively pursuing" McCarron.

Broncos general manager John Elway later shot down the notion that he was looking to add to the quarterback competition between Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch, however:

The 26-year-old McCarron was selected by Cincinnati in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL draft after a distinguished career at Alabama.

During his time with the Crimson Tide, McCarron was the starter on two national championship-winning teams.

His opportunities have been somewhat limited in the NFL, but he impressed when pushed into action during the 2015 campaign.

McCarron started three regular-season games that season, going 2-1 with 854 passing yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions overall in seven total appearances.

He also started in a playoff loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, throwing for 212 yards, one touchdown and one pick.

McCarron didn't attempt a pass last season, as he is stuck behind Andy Dalton on the depth chart.

The former Alabama standout can become a restricted free agent next offseason.