NBA Schedule 2017-18: Start Time, TV Info for Opening-Week, Christmas Day Reveal

The NBA will start rolling out key matchups and dates for the 2017-18 regular season on Thursday at 6 p.m. ET.

Per NBA TV, the national television schedule for the NBA's opening week and Christmas Day games will be revealed on GameTime:

NBA commissioner Adam Silver announced in July the regular season would begin Oct. 17. The earlier start allows the league to integrate more off days, which would lessen the need for players to skip games for rest.

Christmas Day games have been a staple of the NBA regular season since 1947. Last year's schedule featured five games on Dec. 25, highlighted by an NBA Finals rematch featuring the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Warriors and Cavs have met on Christmas Day in each of the past two years, splitting those matchups. Golden State is currently on top of the NBA world after winning its second NBA title in three years with a five-game series victory over the Cavaliers.

Other potential marquee matchups the NBA has to play with as far as Thursday's partial release of the schedule include Lonzo Ball's debut for the Los Angeles Lakers and Chris Paul's return to the Staples Center against the Los Angeles Clippers as a member of the Houston Rockets.

There is no shortage of star-studded matchups in the NBA right now. Fans will be able to start planning their fall schedules accordingly with Thursday's partial release of the 2017-18 slate.