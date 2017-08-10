New York HS Football Player Dies After Suffering Injury at Practice

Jeff Fusco/Getty Images

A high school football player at Sachem High School East in Farmingville, New York, died Thursday morning after suffering an injury during an offseason practice.

Graham Rayman of the New York Daily News reported Suffolk County officials confirmed the player died after being transported to Stony Brook University Hospital. Aside from being listed as an 11th-grade student at the school, no further information about the player was immediately released.

Sources told Pei-Sze Cheng of NBC New York that the team was conducting an exercise that "involved a group of athletes carrying a log over their heads" and that the log fell on Mileto's head.

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Kenneth Graham later issued a statement on the death in an email provided to Bleacher Report by CNN, which reads in part:

The Sachem Central School District Administration, Board of Education and entire school community are truly saddened to learn of the tragic loss of an 11th-grade Sachem High School East student. The student passed away from injuries suffered during an off-season football workout early this morning.



The district is devastated by this horrific accident and words cannot express the grief we feel as a school community. We extend our deepest condolences to the student’s family and friends during this terribly difficult time.

Investigators have started speaking with other players in attendance at the Thursday morning practice, per NBC New York.

According to WABC, grief counselors are on the scene alongside investigators.