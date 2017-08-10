New York HS Football Player Dies After Suffering Injury at Practice

Jeff Fusco/Getty Images

A high school football player at Sachem High School East in Farmingville, New York, died Thursday morning after suffering an injury during an offseason practice.

Graham Rayman of the New York Daily News reported Suffolk County officials confirmed the player died after being transported to Stony Brook University Hospital. Aside from being listed as an 11th-grade student at the school, no further information about the player was immediately released.

Sources told Pei-Sze Cheng of NBC New York the player "may have slipped and hit his head on a pole during a training exercise that involved team members carrying a metal pole on their shoulders."

Investigators have started speaking with other players in attendance at the Thursday morning practice, per NBC New York.

According to WABC, grief counselors are on the scene alongside investigators.