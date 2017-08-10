Florida Reportedly Faces Title IX Investigation on Antonio Callaway Assault Case

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The University of Florida is reportedly the subject of a Title IX investigation for its handling of a sexual assault claim made against wide receiver Antonio Callaway.

Matt Baker of the Tampa Bay Times reported the news. The U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights had already opened a Title IX case on the matter. This second request is reportedly from Callaway and his attorneys, who feel there was a conflict of interest with university officials and the woman's representation.

Florida fired former associate dean Chris Loschiavo in August after it found he had "both a conflict of interest and a lack of independence." The filing made by Callaway's attorneys said Loschavio acted as the "the investigator, the prosecutor and the judge" in the case despite having a prior working relationship with the lawyer representing the woman.

A woman said Callaway sexually assaulted her in December 2015, but Callaway cleared of all wrongdoing at a hearing in 2016. The woman boycotted the hearing after Florida hired a football booster to preside over the case.

Baker reports that Callaway filed a "counter-claim against the woman, arguing that he was the victim of sexual assault" and alleging the university didn't take him seriously. He was reinstated to the football team before the 2016 season and remains an active member of the roster.