Little League World Series Regionals 2017: Thursday Scores and Bracket Results

Rob Carr/Getty Images

After Texas and North Carolina clinched their spot in the 2017 Little League World Series on Wednesday, the remaining six regional tournaments roll on Thursday across the country.

Each of the remaining six regionals will come to an end Saturday. Today marks an opportunity for the 12 teams playing to secure a spot in their regional championship game, while the teams that come up short get one more chance to keep their season alive on Friday.

Here are the results from each of Thursday's game, as they go final.

Thursday Regional Results

Midwest: Nebraska (Kearney) def. Iowa (Johnston), 6-5

New England: Maine (South Portland) def. Vermont (Essex), 8-5

Northwest: Washington vs. Oregon, 3 p.m.

Great Lakes: Michigan (Grosse Point Woods) vs. Kentucky (Lexington Eastern), 5 p.m.

Mid-Atlantic: Delaware (Milton) vs. Maryland (Thurmont), 7 p.m.

West: Southern California vs. Hawaii, 9 p.m.

Thursday Regional Recap

Maine def. Vermont, 8-5

Since being shutout by Connecticut on Monday, Maine has responded to adversity with back-to-back hard-fought wins, including Thursday's 8-5 triumph over Vermont.

Maine stormed out of the gate with a 6-0 lead after two innings. Aiden Lee and Ben Stanley got things started with back-to-back two-out RBI singles in the bottom of the first. Nolan Hobbs and Richie Gilboy hit back-to-back homers in the bottom of the second.

Vermont tried to claw its way back into the game with three runs in the third. With two on and one out, Maine pitcher Johnny Poole was able to get a groundout and strikeout to end the threat.

The loss marked Vermont's second defeat in regional play, ending its hopes for its first-ever New England regional championship and an appearance in the Little League World Series.

Maine still has a tall task ahead of it if it wants to reach the Little League World Series for the first time since 2005. It has a date with New Hampshire on Friday, with the winner of that matchup advancing to Saturday's title game against Connecticut.

Nebraska def. Iowa, 6-5

A thrilling sixth inning in which nine of the game's 11 runs were scored saw Nebraska earn a walk-off 6-5 win over Iowa to clinch a berth in Saturday's Midwest Regional championship game.

The two teams were engaged in a pitching duel over the first five innings, and Nebraska held a 2-0 lead heading into the sixth. Starting pitcher Brayden Andersen was cruising with one hit allowed and 13 strikeouts in the first five innings.

Iowa's hitters finally figured out Andersen in the top of the sixth, with three of the first five batters recording extra-base hits. Cale Moss' two-run double put Iowa up 3-2 with one out in the sixth.

Sam Hesselman's RBI single and Rex Woodley's RBI triple gave Iowa a 5-2 lead heading into the bottom of the sixth.

Nebraska would load the bases thanks to three consecutive walks to start the home half of the inning. After Iowa reliever Pierce Anderson got Luke Wegner to strike out for the first out, Reese Bober and Andersen hit back-to-back RBI singles that tied the score at five.

Two batters later, Brooks Paul won the game for Nebraska with an RBI single that scored Andersen from third base.

Despite the hard-fought loss, Iowa does have a shot at redemption. It will play Missouri on Friday, with the winner of that matchup playing Nebraska on Saturday.