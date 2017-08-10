Wisconsin LB Jack Cichy's Knee Injury Diagnosed as Torn ACL, out for Season

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel-USA TODAY Sports

University of Wisconsin linebacker Jack Cichy is set to miss the Badgers' entire 2017 season after his knee injury was diagnosed as a torn ACL.

Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst announced the status update Thursday.

"You hate it for Jack," Chryst said. "You only get so many chances to play this game and you never want to see a guy miss any of those opportunities. He's one of the leaders of our team and I know he'll be a big part of what we do moving forward this season."

