    Milwaukee Bucks to Announce Harley-Davidson as Jersey Sponsor

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistAugust 10, 2017

    CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 13: A shot of the Milwaukee Bucks logo during the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on October 13, 2015 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and condition of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rocky Widner/Getty Images)
    Rocky Widner/Getty Images

    ESPN's Darren Rovell reported Thursday that the Milwaukee Bucks will announce a jersey sponsorship deal with motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson.

    Harley-Davidson director of United States marketing Anoop Prakash told Rovell the following regarding the partnership: "When we first saw how it looked, we thought it was just so authentic and natural. Two brands with heritage in Milwaukee, built on grit and Midwestern values, who brought their product to the world and succeeded."

    Harley-Davidson is deeply rooted in Milwaukee, as it was founded there in 1903.

    Rovell provided the following photo on Twitter of what the jerseys will look like:

    Per Rovell, the Bucks are now the 12th team to announce a sponsorship deal for the 2017-18 season.

    According to SI.com, the Cleveland Cavaliers with Goodyear, the Boston Celtics with General Electric and the Orlando Magic with Disney are among the other partnerships.

    The Bucks are coming off a promising season, as they went 42-40 and returned to the playoffs in the Eastern Conference.

    They boast one of the youngest and most talented rosters in the NBA spearheaded by 2016-17 NBA All-Star, All-Defensive selection and Most Improved Player award winner Giannis Antetokounmpo.

