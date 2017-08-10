Knicks Reportedly Hope Carmelo Anthony Will Add Teams to Trade Wish List

Julie Jacobson/Associated Press

With Carmelo Anthony holding firm on his trade desires, the New York Knicks are reportedly hopeful that he will expand his list.

According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, Melo currently only wants to be dealt to the Houston Rockets, but the Knicks have told him he needs to loosen his restrictions since the organization is unwilling to make a bad trade.

Berman added that the Cleveland Cavaliers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Portland Trail Blazers and New Orleans Pelicans are among the teams that have expressed interest in Anthony.

The Pels have attempted to get involved in trade talks for Melo, but he reportedly told the Knicks that he won't waive his no-trade clause to go to the Big Easy.

Trading Anthony to the Rockets would give them an All-Star "Big Three" alongside James Harden and Chris Paul, but Houston has little to offer in a trade after depleting its depth to acquire CP3 from the Los Angeles Clippers.

Anthony is under contract for two more seasons, although there is an early-termination clause for 2018-19.

The Knicks have no obligation to trade him, but since they figure to go into rebuilding mode with Kristaps Porzingis, Frank Ntilikina and Willy Hernangomez as the core, it may be best to part ways with the 10-time All-Star.

Although Melo's production has dipped a bit in recent years, he still put up solid numbers in 2016-17 with 22.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.