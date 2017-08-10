Barcelona Transfer News: Ousmane Dembele Offer Rejected by Borussia Dortmund

Zhong Zhi/Getty Images

Barcelona have reportedly had a bid turned down for Borussia Dortmund forward Ousmane Dembele. The Bundesliga club confirmed rejecting Barca's proposal in a statement detailing talks between the two clubs, per Ed Malyon of The Independent:

Meanwhile, Dortmund manager Peter Bosz said France international Dembele was absent from training on Thursday, per Ed Aarons of The Guardian, as speculation continues that the attacker will eventually move to the Camp Nou this summer.

Worryingly for Dortmund's prospects of keeping the player, Bosz confirmed Dembele simply didn't turn up for scheduled training, per Aarons: "He wasn’t there this morning, and if I am completely honest, I have to say that I have no idea why he wasn’t. We have tried to reach him but we have not managed to."

Aarons also detailed how talks between Dortmund and Barca about a possible deal have been gathering pace, but the German club want at least €150 million for Dembele.

Despite the fee, there is still confidence the 20-year-old will join the Blaugrana during this transfer window. Aarons cited a report from French publication L'Equipe, as well as one from Sky Germany, both indicating Dembele will move to the Camp Nou, with L'Equipesaying the ex-Rennes ace will fly to Barca imminently.

The report from France may explain Dembele's decision to skip training in Dortmund.

While losing him would be a blow for Bosz, signing Dembele would be something of a coup for new Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde. He would get a precocious forward capable of replacing Neymar, who recently joined Paris Saint-Germain for a world-record fee.

Dembele can thrive from either flank, providing goals and assists in abundance. He marked his debut season in the German top flight with six goals and 12 assists, per WhoScored.com.

The versatile winger would surely strike a quick rapport with Barca's star forwards Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, ensuring Neymar would not be missed too much.