WWE Raw vs. SmackDown: Which Brand Has the Better WWE SummerSlam 2017 Lineup?

Credit: WWE.com

Raw will represent itself at WWE SummerSlam 2017 with a hoss fight for the ages, a meeting of former friends and a cruiserweight collision.

SmackDown, meanwhile, will offer up the latest stage in the AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens saga for the pay-per-view. A Battleground rematch is on the docket, as is Natalya's latest attempt to claim gold.

The red brand will trot out Brock Lesnar, Alexa Bliss and presumably The Miz. SmackDown will counter with John Cena, Randy Orton and Jinder Mahal.

Who can claim brand supremacy based on star power, stories and match quality? Which brand has the better midcard title match? Which show's respective main event is more appealing and boasts more potential for the Aug. 20 PPV?

Read on for a breakdown of how Raw and SmackDown stack up against each other for WWE's summer blockbuster, with a look at both SummerSlam's confirmed matches and those that appear to be on the way.