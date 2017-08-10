Brett Favre to Aaron Rodgers: 'Why Stop at 40?'

AJ Mast/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers legend Brett Favre believes Aaron Rodgers has plenty of time left to lead the franchise to at least one more Super Bowl title.

Last week, the Packers' current starting quarterback told reporters he wants to hold the job until he's 40, just like Tom Brady has done with the New England Patriots. Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com noted Green Bay's former starter thinks Rodgers can exceed that goal, saying, "Why stop at 40?"

"Obviously, Aaron has carried the team for a long time; that's not going to change," Favre said. "That in itself is not enough—at least it hasn't been, and it's been pretty good. As good as he is, I would've thought they would've won more than one by now. But I don't know if he can do anything else other than what he's done up to this point. It always seems like one piece of the puzzle is missing."

Rodgers has put together an impressive resume since taking over the reins of the Packers offense from Favre in 2008 after three years of watching from the sideline.

The 33-year-old California native has been named the NFL's Most Valuable Player twice, earned six Pro Bowl selections and earned two First Team All-Pro nods. He also led Green Bay to a triumph over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLV, a game in which he was named MVP.

Adding another championship would exceed Favre, who also only captured one during his illustrious career in Titletown.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer told Demovsky it's not out of the realm of possibility his former understudy could break that tie this year.

"I think all the pieces, from what I can tell from the outside looking in, all the pieces seem to be in place," Favre said. "They're going to score a lot of points. Defensively, [coordinator] Dom Capers—I think he's excellent at making a defense opportunistic. May give up a little bit, but pretty crafty. It will be interesting to see. A bold prediction to me would be the Rams winning the Super Bowl. Not so bold would be the Packers. That's not a popular choice; that's being realistic."

The oddsmakers agree. OddsShark noted the Packers are listed as the co-favorite to win the NFC with the Seattle Seahawks, and only the reigning champion New England Patriots feature better odds to raise the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the 2017 season.

Another MVP-level season from Rodgers would go a long way in making a Super Bowl appearance reality.