Paige VanZant Posts Graphic Instagram Photo of Bloody Gash on Foot

UFC star Paige VanZant has given her social media followers an insight into the perils of everyday MMA, posting a graphic image of a foot injury on Instagram.

The 23-year-old posted the following snap of the gash on Thursday with the accompanying caption "well damn":

It is not clear how the strawweight picked up the cut, although it is sure to hamper preparations for any upcoming bouts. As noted by Jonathan Spencer of the MailOnline, speculation has gathered pace that VanZant is set for a comeback at UFC 216.

It's also noted that VanZant is set to move up a weight in her next bout, with Jessica Eye rumoured to be her UFC 216 opponent at bantamweight.

The last time VanZant was in action was at UFC on Fox 22 in December. It was set to be a memorable night for the Oregon-born fighter, as she was part of the main event on the card. But she was choked out by Michelle Waterson in the first round.