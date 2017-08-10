WWE Raw vs. SmackDown: Winner, Top Highlights and Botches for Week of August 10

1 of 4

The August 7 episode of Raw featured a Last Man Standing match between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman, two Triple Threat matches in a process to determine a new No. 1 contender to the Women's Championship and the continuation of the Dean Ambrose-Seth Rollins melodrama.

Would it have enough to surge past SmackDown and score a decisive victory in this week's battle for brand supremacy?

Last Man Standing

Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman, it appears, are incapable of having a bad match.

No matter how many times they work together on television, at live events or in pay-per-view main events, they always seem to work in a new spot or a memorable moment that elevates the match past common fare.

For Monday's Last Man Standing match, it was the moment in which The Monster Among Men launched a full-sized office chair at a charging Reigns. The three-time WWE champion dropped like a sack of potatoes, and the fans in attendance erupted.

The creativity of the Superstars, coupled with the intensity of the rivalry and Reigns' polarizing persona, has led to one of the better and more consistent series between heavyweights in recent memory.

The involvement of Samoa Joe in the finish, where he choked Reigns out and inadvertently assisted Strowman in victory, made sense and added heat to the upcoming Fatal 4-Way Universal Championship match.

As The Shield Turns

For weeks, Dean Ambrose refused any attempt at reconciliation with Seth Rollins, untrusting of his true intentions. This week, he abandoned The Kingslayer, leaving him to suffer a loss to Sheamus.

Rollins did not return the favor. Proving he is a man of his word, he rushed to Ambrose's aid during a beatdown at the hands of The Celtic Warrior and Cesaro. Ambrose stretched his arm out, seeking a fist bump from his former partner.

Instead, Rollins walked away, leaving Ambrose hanging as The Lunatic Fringe had him two weeks earlier.

It is easy to poke fun at the tension between the characters or the soap opera feeling, but WWE Creative is taking the time to steadily build a story that fans can invest in and, ultimately, rejoice in the payoff.

That is a rarity in today's wrestling world, where everything is so fluid and fast-moving that stories never truly get to breathe and evolve.

Finn Balor and Bray Wyatt's Feud Intensifies

The mind games between Finn Balor and Bray Wyatt continued Monday night as Balor gained the upper hand on the Eater of Worlds, literally popping his collar before flattening him with the Sling Blade.

Wyatt, not one to be upstaged, disappeared as the lights dimmed and appeared on the video screen.

It was the hocus pocus nonsense that has defined Wyatt's character and further proof to Balor that, though he may have some tricks up his own sleeve, The Reaper of Souls is the king of mental chess.

The success of the feud, to this point, has been the fairly subdued nature of the supernatural elements to this point. Nothing has been over-the-top ridiculous, and that has helped keep the program grounded.