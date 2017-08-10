WWE Raw vs. SmackDown: Winner, Top Highlights and Botches for Week of August 10

WWE Raw vs. SmackDown: Winner, Top Highlights and Botches for Week of August 10August 10, 2017
The Raw brand spent Monday building its Superstars and feuds ahead of SummerSlam, putting most of its talent in the right position to succeed.
SmackDown answered Tuesday by making the asinine decision to book its WWE champion to lose, by pinfall, ahead of a major title defense at the August 20 pay-per-view.
It was a tale of two shows this week, one recognizing the urgency with which the build to the second-most important show of the year should be approached with, the other casually strolling along the road to the extravaganza.
With just over a week until WWE invades Brooklyn, New York, relive the week that was and find out why one show smashed the competition in this battle for brand supremacy.
Why Raw?
The August 7 episode of Raw featured a Last Man Standing match between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman, two Triple Threat matches in a process to determine a new No. 1 contender to the Women's Championship and the continuation of the Dean Ambrose-Seth Rollins melodrama.
Would it have enough to surge past SmackDown and score a decisive victory in this week's battle for brand supremacy?
Last Man Standing
Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman, it appears, are incapable of having a bad match.
No matter how many times they work together on television, at live events or in pay-per-view main events, they always seem to work in a new spot or a memorable moment that elevates the match past common fare.
For Monday's Last Man Standing match, it was the moment in which The Monster Among Men launched a full-sized office chair at a charging Reigns. The three-time WWE champion dropped like a sack of potatoes, and the fans in attendance erupted.
The creativity of the Superstars, coupled with the intensity of the rivalry and Reigns' polarizing persona, has led to one of the better and more consistent series between heavyweights in recent memory.
The involvement of Samoa Joe in the finish, where he choked Reigns out and inadvertently assisted Strowman in victory, made sense and added heat to the upcoming Fatal 4-Way Universal Championship match.
As The Shield Turns
For weeks, Dean Ambrose refused any attempt at reconciliation with Seth Rollins, untrusting of his true intentions. This week, he abandoned The Kingslayer, leaving him to suffer a loss to Sheamus.
Rollins did not return the favor. Proving he is a man of his word, he rushed to Ambrose's aid during a beatdown at the hands of The Celtic Warrior and Cesaro. Ambrose stretched his arm out, seeking a fist bump from his former partner.
Instead, Rollins walked away, leaving Ambrose hanging as The Lunatic Fringe had him two weeks earlier.
It is easy to poke fun at the tension between the characters or the soap opera feeling, but WWE Creative is taking the time to steadily build a story that fans can invest in and, ultimately, rejoice in the payoff.
That is a rarity in today's wrestling world, where everything is so fluid and fast-moving that stories never truly get to breathe and evolve.
Finn Balor and Bray Wyatt's Feud Intensifies
The mind games between Finn Balor and Bray Wyatt continued Monday night as Balor gained the upper hand on the Eater of Worlds, literally popping his collar before flattening him with the Sling Blade.
Wyatt, not one to be upstaged, disappeared as the lights dimmed and appeared on the video screen.
It was the hocus pocus nonsense that has defined Wyatt's character and further proof to Balor that, though he may have some tricks up his own sleeve, The Reaper of Souls is the king of mental chess.
The success of the feud, to this point, has been the fairly subdued nature of the supernatural elements to this point. Nothing has been over-the-top ridiculous, and that has helped keep the program grounded.
Why SmackDown?
SmackDown Live followed up last week's classic between John Cena and Shinsuke Nakamura with another blockbuster main event between Randy Orton and Jinder Mahal that served as the culmination of their rivalry.
With the revelation of John Cena's SummerSlam match, the character development of one female performer and a big win from another, the show continued its midsummer renaissance.
Lana's Character Development
One of the more intriguing stories on the SmackDown Live brand has been Lana's growth as a character.
Since returning to SmackDown Live in June, she has been faced with ridicule and laughter over her inability to match up with her fellow Superstars in the ring. Hellbent on proving them wrong, The Ravishing Russian has grown more and more frustrated with every passing failure.
She has been disappointed and let down by her inability to win, and Tuesday night, she let that frustration boil over, losing her cool and slapping Charlotte in the face during their match. It ended badly for her as Lana ate a big boot to the face and was beaten via submission with the Figure Eight.
As she evolves into this almost sympathetic underdog, it should be interesting to see if WWE stays the course and keeps her heel. Or, perhaps, it turns her babyface and creates a new fan-favorite for fans to root for on Tuesday nights.
Ellsworth Is Back!
James Ellsworth made his return to SmackDown after a 30-day suspension, interfering in the match between Carmella and Naomi and assisting The Princess from Staten Island to victory.
His return sets Carmella up for her impending championship run. While she has done a fair enough job of getting her own heat as a villainess, Ellsworth's presence creates a wholly unlikable heel fans want to see beaten.
Keeping the two of them together will only help fans accept Carmella as the top heel in the division when that time finally comes.
Creating Tension
The recent back-and-forth between Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon has already established the tension between boss and loud-mouthed employee, but Tuesday night, a rivalry between Shane-O-Mac and United States champion AJ Styles may have been reawakened.
Styles inadvertently blasted his boss with a kick, leaving the SmackDown commissioner furious at his WrestleMania 33 opponent.
Creating a scenario in which the babyface has equal heat with his boss, rather than the tired "authority figure costs the mouthy heel" narrative, will only help make what is a repetitive Styles-Owens match feel fresher and more interesting.
Biggest Botch
WWE champion Jinder Mahal lost clean in the center of the ring on SmackDown Live.
On free television.
A WWE champion that is struggling to be taken seriously in that role.
Mahal losing just to get Randy Orton his win back after a few pay-per-view losses is the worst booking mistake of the week, and it is not even remotely close.
Fans do not believe in Mahal because he is in constant need of interference from The Singh Brothers. As fans saw Tuesday, when they are not available, he loses.
That is a terrible narrative to tell and the most backwards way of getting a Superstar over as a main event attraction.
A loss like that kills his credibility and erases momentum because, at the end of the day, the champion cheated to win everything, and when he did not have the help of his cohorts, he was beaten clean.
That booking decision could be indicative of the mentality of WWE Creative ahead of SummerSlam.
Winner
The outcome of the SmackDown Live main event left such a sour taste there is no way the blue brand can be deemed winner this week.
Not when Raw delivered quality storytelling in the Rollins-Ambrose program and a high-quality main event between Reigns and Strowman.
SmackDown did plenty right, but it was the major blunder in the main event that doomed it to second place and propelled Raw back to the winner's circle.
Going forward, it will be interesting to see how management handles Mahal. Right now, it feels as though he is a lame duck champion waiting out the remainder of his run before being relieved of the title by Shinsuke Nakamura. Mishandling him will drastically hurt the SmackDown brand and make it that much easier for Raw to swoop in and score the win in the weeks to come.