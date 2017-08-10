76ers vs. Celtics in London Announced for January 2018

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The NBA is returning to London next season, as the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics will clash in a January 11, 2018, game at O2 Arena.

The league's official Twitter account revealed the news Thursday:

The 2017-18 season will mark the seventh straight year that an NBA regular-season contest has been played in London.

The Sixers tweeted the following video regarding the game:

And the Celtics showed their excitement on social media as well:

As part of the NBA Global Games initiative, London first hosted a game during the 2007-08 preseason when the Celtics defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The first regular-season games to ever take place in London came three years later, as the then-New Jersey Nets and Toronto Raptors played at O2 Arena on consecutive nights.

In addition to London, the NBA has made trips to Mexico City for regular-season games in recent years, and it was announced by the league Wednesday that there will be two games south of the border in 2017-18 with the Brooklyn Nets facing the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Miami Heat over a three-day stretch.