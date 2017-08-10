    76ers vs. Celtics in London Announced for January 2018

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistAugust 10, 2017

    Philadelphia 76ers forward Dario Saric (9) shoots during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017. The Celtics defeated the 76ers 116-108. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
    Charles Krupa/Associated Press

    The NBA is returning to London next season, as the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics will clash in a January 11, 2018, game at O2 Arena.

    The league's official Twitter account revealed the news Thursday:

    The 2017-18 season will mark the seventh straight year that an NBA regular-season contest has been played in London.

    The Sixers tweeted the following video regarding the game:

    And the Celtics showed their excitement on social media as well:

    As part of the NBA Global Games initiative, London first hosted a game during the 2007-08 preseason when the Celtics defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves.

    The first regular-season games to ever take place in London came three years later, as the then-New Jersey Nets and Toronto Raptors played at O2 Arena on consecutive nights.

    In addition to London, the NBA has made trips to Mexico City for regular-season games in recent years, and it was announced by the league Wednesday that there will be two games south of the border in 2017-18 with the Brooklyn Nets facing the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Miami Heat over a three-day stretch.

    Related

      NBA logo
      NBA

      Davis Says He's Happy as a Pelican Despite Trade Rumors

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Top NBA Draft Prospects at Every Position

      Jonathan Wasserman
      via Bleacher Report
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Internet Freaks Out Over LeBron Calling L.A. 'Home'

      Bryan Kalbrosky
      via HoopsHype
      NBA logo
      NBA

      New vs. Old: Best Position Battles to Watch

      Grant Hughes
      via Bleacher Report