76ers vs. Celtics in London Announced for January 2018

76ers vs. Celtics in London Announced for January 2018August 10, 2017
The NBA is returning to London next season, as the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics will clash in a January 11, 2018, game at O2 Arena.
The league's official Twitter account revealed the news Thursday:
NBA @NBA
The 2018 #NBALondon Game will feature.... @sixers/@celtics on January 11th at the O2 Arena! https://t.co/QpDVmznCSW2017-8-10 12:02:16
The 2017-18 season will mark the seventh straight year that an NBA regular-season contest has been played in London.
The Sixers tweeted the following video regarding the game:
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
See ya then. 🇬🇧 | https://t.co/GT1RvLOTew https://t.co/Cua6G4xhIF2017-8-10 12:00:29
And the Celtics showed their excitement on social media as well:
Boston Celtics @celtics
We're going to London! 🇬🇧 https://t.co/JZIW3RaNhM2017-8-10 12:03:28
As part of the NBA Global Games initiative, London first hosted a game during the 2007-08 preseason when the Celtics defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The first regular-season games to ever take place in London came three years later, as the then-New Jersey Nets and Toronto Raptors played at O2 Arena on consecutive nights.
In addition to London, the NBA has made trips to Mexico City for regular-season games in recent years, and it was announced by the league Wednesday that there will be two games south of the border in 2017-18 with the Brooklyn Nets facing the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Miami Heat over a three-day stretch.