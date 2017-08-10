Jim Harrick Tells TMZ Lamar Odom Is Interested in Joining Ice Cube's BIG3 League

Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

Lamar Odom's former head coach at Rhode Island, Jim Harrick, said Wednesday the two-time NBA champion is interested in potentially joining Ice Cube's BIG3 basketball league.

Harrick told TMZ Sports that Odom is "excited" about possibly competing in the three-on-three league and that he has the ability to do so provided he gets in shape.

The 37-year-old Odom last played in the NBA for the Los Angeles Clippers during the 2012-13 season, averaging 4.0 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.

In a recent article for The Players' Tribune, Odom discussed his near-death experience in 2015 after overdosing and his battle with cocaine addiction.

Odom said he is sober and trying to remain on the right path for his children.

During his 14-year NBA career, Odom was a versatile power forward who averaged 13.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest.

His best run of success came with the Los Angeles Lakers where he won both titles, as well as the 2010-11 Sixth Man of the Year Award.

The BIG3 league is home to many former big-name players, including Allen Iverson, Chauncey Billups, Jermaine O'Neal and Kenyon Martin, among others.