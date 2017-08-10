Arsenal Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Alexis Sanchez and Olivier Giroud

Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Arsenal's concerns over Alexis Sanchez are reportedly growing as they fear he may still attempt to leave the club before the transfer window shuts.

According to the Mirror's Adrian Kajumba, Sanchez's abdominal strain, which will see him miss Arsenal's opening Premier League matches with Leicester City and Stoke City, has prompted renewed worry he might try to move on this summer.

Manager Arsene Wenger is still standing firm on his position that Sanchez is going nowhere despite entering the final year of his deal, but "behind the scenes concerns about the unsettled Chile forward are mounting."

The 28-year-old's fitness prevented him from taking part in the Gunners' Community Shield win over Chelsea, but Bleacher Report's James McNicholas believes it won't take long for him to offer a reminder of his exceptional talent if he does take to the field for Arsenal again:

He's a cut above many of his team-mates, and he was one of the most potent players in the Premier League last season, per WhoScored.com:

Sanchez's excellent campaign further cemented his outstanding record in the English top flight, as Squawka Football demonstrated:

Keeping hold of him is vital for Arsenal to challenge for the Premier League title. However, if he does go, they can't afford to let him strengthen a direct rival.

Losing him for free next year isn't ideal either, particularly as they'll have no control over his destination, but at least they'll have him for another year and time to potentially persuade him to extend his stay.

If Sanchez does depart in the coming weeks, it's likely he's already played his final game for the club because of his injury.

Meanwhile, Marseille manager Rudi Garcia has admitted Olivier Giroud does not want to join his club.

Dan Istitene/Getty Images

He told L'Equipe (h/t Stuart Ballard of the Daily Star): "I think he does not want to come to Marseille, Olivier Giroud. The problem is that. It can be understood, when you are the striker of the French team, that we are moving to Arsenal and that we will eventually change clubs, we may have other interests than OM."

Giroud has been linked with a move away from the Gunners following Alexandre Lacazette's arrival, and his compatriot started ahead of him in the Community Shield. The 30-year-old came off the bench to score the winning goal in the penalty shootout, though, per Arsenal:

The striker managed 16 goals and seven assists in all competitions last year despite not making a start until Boxing Day, so he's more than worthy of being a back-up to Lacazette.

He should still receive plenty of opportunities if he stays given Arsenal's involvement in multiple competitions, but much will depend on his willingness to accept a lesser role and the calibre of clubs that may come in for him, as he appears not to be interested in Marseille.