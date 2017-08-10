WWE SummerSlam 2017: 10 Ways to Beef Up Boring PPV Card

0 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

SummerSlam is billed as the biggest party of the summer by WWE, but the current lineup doesn't appear to have the makings of an epic event.

Over the years, this pay-per-view has evolved almost into a second WrestleMania. WWE has even held SummerSlam Axxess events in recent years during the week leading up to the show.

As of this writing, 10 matches have been booked, according to WWE.com. Once Nia Jax faces Sasha Banks on Raw for a shot at Alexa Bliss' Women's Championship, there will be 11.

Nine of them are singles bouts, one is a tag match and the main event is a Fatal 4-Way. It's not exactly a stacked card in terms of effectively using Superstars.

Even with almost a dozen matches, WWE still has yet to put the Raw tag or intercontinental champions in matches, which just feels like lazy booking when we are getting Randy Orton vs. Rusev for no reason at all.

There are plenty of ways management can make SummerSlam a more exciting event. This slideshow will look at 10 options to help add some excitement. The items on the list will include booking decisions, additions to the card and other tweaks WWE can make.