Texans OT David Quessenberry Plays in 1st Game Since Cancer Diagnosis

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Wednesday's contest against the Carolina Panthers was just the first preseason game of the year for the Houston Texans, but it was an important step for offensive lineman David Quessenberry.

According to Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com, Quessenberry played his first NFL game since he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin T-lymphoblastic lymphoma three years ago. Barshop noted Quessenberry has been on Houston's non-football illness list since 2015 and finished his final chemotherapy treatment in April.

"I was nervous for about three days leading up to this," Quessenberry said, per Barshop. "Even a preseason game. It was probably the most nervous I've been for a football game in my life. Before the game I got really emotional when I saw some of my family out there on the sideline. But once the first play started, it was back to football."

Texans head coach Bill O'Brien said "it's just incredible" to think about how far the lineman has come, and star defensive end J.J. Watt called him a "warrior."

Watt missed all but three games last season with injury but stressed after the game Wednesday's primary storyline wasn't about his return to action:

Carolina ended up with a 27-17 win, but just returning to the field was likely far more important to Quessenberry than the final score of a preseason game. Quessenberry and the Texans will next suit up against the New England Patriots in Week 2 of the preseason.