Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor Glove Requests to Be Voted on by NSAC

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor have reportedly submitted requests to the Nevada State Athletic Commission requesting to wear eight-ounce gloves for their Aug. 26 boxing match at T-Mobile Arena.

According to ESPN.com's Brett Okamoto, the move to eight-ounce gloves, if approved, would represent a shift from NSAC rules that require fighters weighing in above 147 pounds to duke it out with 10-ounce mitts.

McGregor and Mayweather will reportedly appear in front of NSAC commissioners Aug. 16 to make their pitches in favor of the move to eight-ounce gloves.

"The commission will hear both camps' reasoning as to why it should deviate from its regulations during a scheduled meeting on Aug. 16," NSAC executive director Bob Bennett said, per Okamoto. "Our chairman Anthony Marnell will then lead a conversation with the other commission members and they will vote on it that day."

Mayweather previously stated he would be content to fight with eight-ounce gloves. He also went so far as to tell McGregor during their press tour he'd enter the ring donning four-ounce gloves that UFC fighters typically wear, according to Showtime Boxing's Mauro Ranallo.

But as Okamoto noted, the NSAC will have to determine the fighters won't be at greater risk of injury in order to approve a last-minute change to lighter gloves.