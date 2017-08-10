    Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor Glove Requests to Be Voted on by NSAC

    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistAugust 10, 2017

    This July 13, 2017 photo shows Floyd Mayweather Jr., left, and Conor McGregor, of Ireland, facing each other for photos during a news conference at Barclays Center in New York. So far fans aren't exactly storming the box office to buy tickets for Mayweather Jr.'s fight next month with McGregor. A check online Saturday, July 29, 2017 revealed hundreds _ even thousands _ of seats still available from Ticketmaster at the T-Mobile arena for the Aug. 26 fight. There are so many open seats that fans with enough room left on their credit cards can buy six tickets together in 162 different spots throughout the arena. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

    Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor have reportedly submitted requests to the Nevada State Athletic Commission requesting to wear eight-ounce gloves for their Aug. 26 boxing match at T-Mobile Arena. 

    According to ESPN.com's Brett Okamoto, the move to eight-ounce gloves, if approved, would represent a shift from NSAC rules that require fighters weighing in above 147 pounds to duke it out with 10-ounce mitts. 

    McGregor and Mayweather will reportedly appear in front of NSAC commissioners Aug. 16 to make their pitches in favor of the move to eight-ounce gloves. 

    "The commission will hear both camps' reasoning as to why it should deviate from its regulations during a scheduled meeting on Aug. 16," NSAC executive director Bob Bennett said, per Okamoto. "Our chairman Anthony Marnell will then lead a conversation with the other commission members and they will vote on it that day."

    1. Lonzo Ball Proves He’s a Big Baller by Winning Summer League MVP

    2. Will Anyone Catch the Astros or Dodgers in the Second Half?

    3. Watch Gold Medalist Allyson Felix Surprise Gatorade Player of the Year

    4. Beer Baths to Selfies: How Cavs and Dubs Celebrated Their Way Back to NBA Finals

    5. Howard Beck's NBA Spotlight: No One Has More at Stake Than Kevin Durant

    6. The Future of Baseball Is Bright in New York with Young Stars Conforto and Judge

    7. Kyrie Irving Makes Trick Play in Game 4

    8. Warriors Make History by Sweeping Their Way to Finals

    9. Kevin Durant Gets the Double Block

    10. Will Warriors Bust Out the Brooms for Historic Sweep of Spurs in Game 4?

    11. Can Celtics Bounce Back to Avoid Short Eastern Conference Finals vs. Cavaliers?

    12. Howard Beck NBA Spotlight: Can We Just Fast-Forward to the Finals Already?

    13. Celtics and Game 7s Have a Lot of History...Which Isn't Good for Wizards

    14. Night in the NBA: Rockets & Wizards Even It Up

    15. Night in the NBA: Tempers Flare in D.C.

    16. Howard Beck's NBA Spotlight: MVP Doesn't Matter, LeBron Still Best Player Alive

    17. Welcome to the Diaper Derby: the High-Stakes Races Taking Over NBA Games

    18. Have LeBron James, Cavaliers Sealed Raptors Playoff Fate After Just One Game?

    19. The Night in the NBA: Rockets Light Up Spurs with 22 3-pointers; Cavs Coast Past Raptors

    20. The Night in the NBA: Rockets Bounce Thunder, Jazz Down Clips and Spurs Stop Gri

    Right Arrow Icon

    Mayweather previously stated he would be content to fight with eight-ounce gloves. He also went so far as to tell McGregor during their press tour he'd enter the ring donning four-ounce gloves that UFC fighters typically wear, according to Showtime Boxing's Mauro Ranallo

    But as Okamoto noted, the NSAC will have to determine the fighters won't be at greater risk of injury in order to approve a last-minute change to lighter gloves. 

    Related

      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      5 Reasons Conor Can Beat Floyd

      Steven Rondina
      via Bleacher Report
      Video Play Button
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      The Grandy Twins Are the Future of Boxing

      B/R Video
      via Bleacher Report
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Floyd: Conor Called Us Monkeys

      Niall Doran
      via Boxing News and Views
      Boxing logo
      Boxing

      Can Bare-Knuckle Boxing Go Mainstream?

      Ben Dirs
      via ESPN.com