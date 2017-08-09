Le'Veon Bell Hurting Himself with Training Camp Holdout, Steelers GM Says

Jim Rogash/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said Le'Veon Bell's ongoing holdout "hurts him" because it's taking away time with teammates.

"My feeling is there's nothing to be gained by a holdout," Colbert told Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Wednesday. "The situation won't change, it can't really change from our part on a long-term deal."

"So it hurts him not to be here," he continued. "It hurts him because he's not working with his teammates, he's not getting the conditioning work that he's going to need to have a great 2017 season. And he's not working with his teammates to get acclimated to the offense—every year it's different."

Bell, 25, has not attended any offseason workouts or training camp, likely due to displeasure over being franchise-tagged. The Steelers have no recourse to fine or suspend Bell because he is not yet technically under contract.

