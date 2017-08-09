    Le'Veon Bell Hurting Himself with Training Camp Holdout, Steelers GM Says

    Tyler ConwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 9, 2017

    FOXBORO, MA - JANUARY 22: Le'Veon Bell #26 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts prior to the AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on January 22, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)
    Jim Rogash/Getty Images

    Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said Le'Veon Bell's ongoing holdout "hurts him" because it's taking away time with teammates.

    "My feeling is there's nothing to be gained by a holdout," Colbert told Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Wednesday. "The situation won't change, it can't really change from our part on a long-term deal."

    "So it hurts him not to be here," he continued. "It hurts him because he's not working with his teammates, he's not getting the conditioning work that he's going to need to have a great 2017 season. And he's not working with his teammates to get acclimated to the offense—every year it's different."

    Bell, 25, has not attended any offseason workouts or training camp, likely due to displeasure over being franchise-tagged. The Steelers have no recourse to fine or suspend Bell because he is not yet technically under contract.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Deshaun Shows He's Up to Challenge

      Sarah Barshop
      via ESPN.com
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Fight Breaks Out Between Rams, Chargers at Training Camp

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Freeman Deal Sets Market for Le'Veon Bell

      Brent Sobleski
      via Bleacher Report
      Pittsburgh Steelers logo
      Pittsburgh Steelers

      Martavis Bryant Cleared to Join Steelers, Play in Preseason

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report